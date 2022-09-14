Samsung Electronics Announces Strategy to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has pledged to strive for carbon neutrality by 2050 through a new eco-friendly management system and technological innovation.Announcing its new environmental strategy, the global electronic behemoth said it signed on to the RE100 initiative, a group of companies committed to achieving 100-percent renewable energy usage.Samsung plans to first achieve carbon neutrality in its Device eXperience Division encompassing smartphones and appliances by 2030, followed by its energy-consuming semiconductor manufacturing branch by 2050.The company said it also will focus on developing “carbon capture and storage” technologies, which will be applied to its semiconductor production lines after 2030 before expanding to the entire company and its partners.The tech giant is aiming for 100-percent renewable energy usage at all its overseas facilities within the next five years.Aside from the cost of transitioning to complete use of renewable energy, Samsung will invest over seven trillion won through 2030 toward processed gas reduction, electronic waste recycling, and water conservation.