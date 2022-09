Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is monitoring the messenger app Telegram after suspicions were raised that new channels are being run by North Korean state media.A unification ministry official on Thursday said Seoul is reviewing the contents of two channels suspected to have been started by the regime-run Korean Central News Agency and Korean Central Television.It has not yet been verified whether the channels, which had 44 and 16 subscribers each as of 11 a.m., were indeed created by the regime’s media outlets, but the official said they were being monitored nonetheless for unlawful material.Although Seoul typically blocks access to websites operated by North Korean media, as of Thursday morning, the general public was able to access the Telegram channels, a system that allows an unlimited number of users to subscribe and receive multiple forms of media.