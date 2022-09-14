Yoon to Hold Summits with Biden, Kishida in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida separately in summit talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.Announcing the itinerary of President Yoon’s upcoming trip in a Thursday briefing, deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said the nations agreed to hold the summits but have yet to finalize their timing.Another official from the presidential office said South Korea and Japan "gladly agreed" to the meeting, though the two sides have yet to determine the agenda. Yoon and Biden will likely discuss the progress on the implementation of agreements reached during the previous summit held four months ago in Seoul.The meeting with Kishida will mark Seoul’s first summit with Tokyo in nearly three years since former President Moon Jae-in met with then-Japanese leader Shinzo Abe in late 2019 in Chengdu, China.Although Yoon and Kishida crossed paths several times at the NATO summit in Spain three months ago, an official one-on-one has not taken place.Yoon is set to attend the UN assembly as part of a three-nation tour that also includes London to pay his respects at the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. He plans to wrap up his last leg of the trip from Canada on September 24.