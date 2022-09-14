Paik Nam-june's Video Tower Running Again at MMCA

Photo : YONHAP News

Art enthusiasts can once again enjoy an installation piece by renowned video artist Paik Nam-june following three years of restoration work.The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art said on Wednesday that the video tower titled “The More, The Better" is on display again at the museum’s Gwacheon branch.In accordance with the three-year restoration plan unveiled in September 2019, the museum has repaired 737 out of the total one-thousand-three monitors that comprise the piece. The other 266 monitors which can no longer be used have been replaced with liquid crystal displays.The museum said the best quality secondhand goods were used for the repair in order to preserve the tower in its original form but noted that some of the decades-old components have already exceeded their lifespans.Eight videos that were screened through the artwork have also been digitalized for permanent preservation.To ensure that the piece delivers as Paik intended, it will be switched on from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday, commemorating the reopening with a related exhibit running through February 26. The Gwacheon branch will host another exhibition titled “Paik Nam June Effect” in November.