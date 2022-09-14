Suriname Considering Legal Action Against S. Korea's Netflix Hit 'Narco-Saints'

Photo : YONHAP News

Suriname says it will consider taking legal action against the producers of South Korea's latest Netflix hit, "Narco-Saints."In a statement posted on the government's website on Monday, foreign minister Albert Ramdin decried the country's potrayal as a "narco state" in the series despite the fact that the country has shed the image, and dismissed any presupposition that the government is involved in drug trafficking.Ramdin said he is reviewing legal options and will lodge a formal diplomatic complaint with the South Korean government.South Korea and Suriname established diplomatic ties in 1975, a bilateral relationship now managed through the Korean embassy in Venezuela. Following concerning reports by Korean nationals in Suriname in the wake of the series, the embassy said it is monitoring the situation in the country.Directed by Yoon Jong-bin, "Narco-Saints" is about a man who risks his life to assist Korea's intelligence agency in catching a Korean drug lord who dominating Suriname in the late 1990s. The drama portrays Suriname's president as a corrupt leader involved in the drug trade.