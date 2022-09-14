Survey: 6 in 10 Americans Have Watched 'Squid Game'

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Netflix sensation “Squid Game” was watched by six in ten adults in the U.S., 90 percent of whom plan to watch season two.The New York branch of the Korea Tourism Organization on Wednesday released the results of a survey on Korean culture in the U.S. conducted jointly with a team from Michigan State University led by professor Kim Mi-ran back in June.In the survey, 77 percent of respondents ranked "Squid Name" as their favorite South Korean series or film, followed by "Parasite," the zombie flick "Train to Busan" and the Netflix series "All of Us are Dead.”Fifty-two percent said their favorite Korean thespian is Lee Jung-jae, winner of a best actor Emmy for his role in “Squid Game,” while his co-star Jung Ho-yeon and “Parasite” patriarch Song Kang-ho rounded out the top three.Despite South Korea’s success on the small and silver screens in the U.S. over the past couple of years, Korean shows and dramas could only muster a joint second-place finish alongside Korean food on the list of all things Korean.K-pop edged out the two other categories to come in first, with BTS the overwhelming favorite at 70 percent followed by Blackpink at 33 percent and Psy at 21.Six in ten respondents said they hope to visit South Korea in the near future.