Seoul City Unveils Plans to Attract 30 Mln Tourists a Year

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has announced plans to lure as many as 30 million tourists a year from overseas.The capital unveiled a blueprint to invest in and develop new landmarks and and attractions, expanding on Seoul's numerous resources including the Han River, major mountain trails and its night skyline.The city plans to amplify major events such as the Fireworks Festival along the Han River by scheduling them to coincide with the "Seoul Festa" and creating new events like synchronized aerial drone light shows. It also plans to launch new tours including nighttime excursions along trails to major inner city mountains like Mount Bugak and Mount Inwang, providing various services to enhance accessibility for hikers.Seoul will boost funding and support to help host major international conferences, exhibitions and other events, known as "MICE." The government plans to design Seoul's own unique events that can rival the International Electronics Fair in Las Vegas and the Information and Communication Exhibition in Barcelona.The Seoul city government also plans to enhance traveler convenience by creating a "smart environment" for tourists through the development of various digital tourism platforms.