PPP Chief: S. Korea, Japan Likely to Resume Visa Exemptions Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Chung Jin-suk, has indicated that South Korea and Japan may soon resume their mutual visa waiver program.Chung told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of a forum in Jeju Island that he expects to hear good news sometime next week.Under the two nations' visa waiver program, South Korean citizens were previously allowed to travel to Japan without a visa for up to 90 days and vice versa, but the arrangement was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The PPP interim chief said that he visited Japan in April as a special presidential envoy and conveyed President Yoon Suk Yeol's commitment to improve relations between the two nations.Chung said that since the trip, the two nations resumed flights to and from Gimpo and Haneda, in anticipation of a surge in the number of travelers and a resumption of their visa waiver program in the near future.