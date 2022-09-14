Japan: Detailed Schedule on Kishida's US Trip as yet Undecided

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said on Thursday that it has yet to peg down a detailed itinerary for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's trip to New York.Tokyo officials made the remark after South Korea's presidential office announced that the two nations "gladly agreed" to hold a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly set for next week in New York.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters during a regular news briefing on Thursday that Kishida is leaning towards attending the UN General Assembly.The secretary added that Seoul-Tokyo relations remain complicated due to the issues regarding Japan's wartime forced labor and sexual slavery, but that diplomats from the two nations are in close communication.He also stressed South Korea, the United States and Japan’s trilateral cooperation, calling South Korea an important neighbor with whom Japan should cooperate in response to various challenges facing the nation.