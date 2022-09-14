Pres. Office Seeks 87.9 Bln Won Plan to Build New State Guest House

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has requested a budget of more than 80 billion won to build a new state guest house near the office.The plan was confirmed in the 2023 budget proposal for state funds for the management of national property presented by the finance ministry to Rep. Han Byung-do of the main opposition Democratic Party.According to the plan, a budget of 87-point-86 billion won was allocated for the construction of facilities within the presidential office complex for visiting foreign dignitaries and other important events, with nearly 50 billion won set aside for the first year of the two-year project.The presidential office appears to be pushing for the project due to the impracticality of using the existing state guest house located at the Cheong Wa Dae compound after the top office was relocated to Yongsan and the compound opened to the public.The presidential office confirmed that it has such a plan, but the size of the budget is not final as it could change during parliamentary budget deliberations. The office had earlier claimed the office relocation would cost 49-point-six billion won.