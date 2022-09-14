S. Korea, US Agree to Hold Working-Level Talks on IRA This Week

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to hold working-level talks within the week to address Seoul's concerns over the exclusion of South Korean-made electric vehicles(EVs) from tax incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).The agreement was made on Thursday in a meeting of first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, in Washington.The vice minister said that working-level officials of the two nations will hold a video-linked meeting before the end of the week to discuss general issues with the new law.The talks will likely involve various ministries and departments from both sides, including the foreign and industry ministries of South Korea and the U.S. State Department, Trade Representative’s Office and Commerce Department.Earlier on Thursday, vice minister Cho also met with Rep. Steve Chabot, a ranking member of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez of the House Committee on Ways and Means.In the meeting, Cho asked for their cooperation in efforts to resolve the IRA issue, and the lawmakers reportedly promised to cooperate closely with South Korea to seek a resolution.