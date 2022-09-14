Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

807,000 Jobs Added in August, Growth Slows for Third Month

Written: 2022-09-16 09:13:11Updated: 2022-09-16 11:28:39

807,000 Jobs Added in August, Growth Slows for Third Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 800-thousand jobs in August, but the growth slowed for the third consecutive month.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the number of employed people stood at 28 million-410-thousand last month, marking an increase of 807-thousand from a year earlier to post the largest on-year gain for August in 22 years, when 848-thousand jobs were added.

The pace of on-year job growth, however, slowed for the third consecutive month, shrinking by nearly 100-thousand on-month in June and sliding by around 20-thousand the following two months.

January posted a 22-year high of over one million jobs added, which continued into February before dropping to the 800-thousands in March and April and then climbing above 900-thousand in May.

The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by one-point-six percentage points on-year to reach 62-point-eight percent last month.

The jobless rate dropped by zero-point-five percentage points on-year to two-point-one percent, with the number of jobless people retreating by 129-thousand from a year earlier to 615-thousand.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >