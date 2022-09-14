Sullivan Reaffirms US' Commitment to Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to its extended deterrence against North Korean nuclear threats.Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release that Sullivan made the confirmation on Thursday in a meeting with first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong and vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul, who are visiting Washington.Sullivan hoped that the allies will discuss ways for effective and concrete deterrence in the Friday session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG), the gathering of the allies' vice ministers of foreign affairs and defense that Cho and Shin traveled for.The vice ministers expressed gratitude for the U.S. National Security Council's prompt approach to the resumption of the EDSCG as agreed by the leaders of the two nations in the summit.The vice ministers also conveyed Seoul's position and concerns about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and called for Washington's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.