'US Mulls Sending Delegation to Funeral of Slain S. Korean Official'

Written: 2022-09-16 09:47:25Updated: 2022-09-16 10:46:14

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department is reportedly mulling sending a delegation to the funeral service of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea two years ago.

Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) made the remarks to reporters on Thursday in Washington D.C., where he is visiting to attend the general assembly of the International Parliamentarians' Coalition for North Korean Refugees and Human Rights.

The lawmaker said that in a meeting with Scott Busby, deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor at the U.S. Department of State, he asked the U.S. to send a delegation to the funeral.

According to Ha, the deputy assistant secretary said he would positively review the request but did not mention who will be sent.

A funeral service is scheduled for next Thursday for Lee Dae-jun, who was fatally shot by North Korean soldiers near the inter-Korean sea border in the West Sea in September 2020.
