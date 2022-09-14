Vice Defense Minister Meets with US Deputy Secretary of Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul met with his U.S. counterpart Kathleen Hicks on Thursday.Seoul's defense ministry said on Friday that the two sides assessed recent moves by North Korea and agreed to closely cooperate to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea while maintaining a strong combined defense posture.They also agreed to produce more effective ways to strengthen the capabilities of extended deterrence against the North's nuclear and missile threats in an Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) session set for Friday.The defense officials concurrred on the importance of operating the EDSCG closely with other existing consultative bodies to further enhance the allies' capabilities and develop the EDSCG into a sustainable council.Meanwhile, the vice minister also met with Rep. Joe Wilson, co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea, and exchanged opinions on pending security issues.