Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 50,000s

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases have fallen by about 20-thousand from the previous day to the 50-thousands as a jump in infections following the Chuseok holiday receded.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Friday, 51-thousand-874 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 348 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to about 24 million-316-thousand.The daily tally is down by some 18-thousand from a week ago and was the lowest Friday tally in nine weeks.The number of seriously or critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 25 from the previous day to 516, climbing above 500 just a day after falling below the mark.Thursday reported 60 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-725. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 30 percent.