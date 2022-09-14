Menu Content

Justice Party, DP Lawmakers Propose Bill to Protect Strikers

Written: 2022-09-16 10:40:33Updated: 2022-09-16 11:45:19

Photo : KBS News

All six lawmakers of the minor progressive Justice Party and about 50 members of the main opposition Democratic Party proposed a bill on Wednesday to impose limits on lawsuits filed against labor unions by companies seeking compensation for losses incurred during strikes.

The so-called "yellow envelope bill" would expand the scope of immunity from damages suits as stipulated in the existing labor law, which prohibits companies from filing suits for losses incurred during legitimate strikes.

The bill would cap the amount of compensation or allow labor unions to request a reduction in the amount, and seeks to expand protections to subcontract workers and gig workers.

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), however, is voicing opposition to the bill, arguing that it overextends immunity to illegal strikes. PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong criticized the bill for seemingly encouraging unlawful walkouts.
