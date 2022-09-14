Prosecution Raids Seongnam City, Doosan over Bribery Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors executed a sweeping raid on Friday as part of investigation into bribery charges against main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor's Office sent prosecutors and investigators to about 20 locations including Seongnam City government offices, the city's football club and Doosan Engineering and Construction in the morning.Investigators also swept the homes of figures related to the investiation for evidence.Lee is suspected of facilitating the rezoning of the 99-hundred square-meter Doosan-owned site of the Bundang-gu hospital for commercial use in exchange for five-point-five billion won in donations between 2016 and 2018 to Seongnam FC, the city’s professional football club Lee was the de facto president of during his term as mayor.After investigating the allegations, the police on Tuesday gave the prosecution the results of a supplementary investigation that found Lee and a Seongnam city official could be charged with third-party bribery.