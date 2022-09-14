S. Korea, US Agree to Hold Working-Level Talks on IRA on Friday

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States will hold working-level talks on Friday to address Seoul's concerns over the exclusion of South Korean-made electric vehicles from tax incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that director-general of trade policy Yoon Chang-hyun will take part in the talks, along with officials from the finance and foreign affairs ministries.From the U.S. side, officials from the Trade Representative’s Office and the White House as well as the commerce, treasury, state and energy departments will participate.Meanwhile, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong met his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington on Thursday to address the matter.Cho said he asked for their cooperation in efforts to resolve the IRA issue, and that they promised to carry on discussions to minimize the damage suffered by Korean companies.