Advisory Panel Chief Suggests End to COVID-19 in 6 Months

Written: 2022-09-16 14:29:59Updated: 2022-09-16 16:25:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's advisory committee on infectious diseases suggested a possible end to the COVID-19 pandemic in six months' time, calling for a strategy for a smooth transition to post pandemic operations in the country.

At a regular press briefing on Friday, Jung Ki-suck said the time has come to discuss the transition of the daily response system, citing the latest data on the fatality rate relative to new reported cases nationwide.

Jung’s remarks echo the sentiments of World Health Organization(WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who recently said the end of the pandemic is in sight after the agency reported a 22-percent on-week drop in virus deaths worldwide.

Pointing out that countries like Britain, Germany, France and the U.S. have lifted their indoor mask mandates, Jung emphasized the importance of trade-dependent South Korea keeping up with such global trends. 

The panel chief expressed confidence that COVID-19 will be effectively managed similarly to influenza under the nation's vaccination, treatment and health care capacity.

However, Jung forecast a resurgence of COVID-19 around late November striking concurrently with flu infections in the fall, and called for continued vigilance and preparation.
