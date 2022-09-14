FM Park Urges Japan's Sincere Participation in Improving Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin met with Japanese lawmakers during an annual forum on Jeju Island and called for Tokyo's sincere participation in the future-oriented advancement of bilateral relations.During the meeting with a bipartisan Japanese delegation on the sidelines of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity on Thursday, Park asked for continued interest and support from the Japanese parliament in pursuit of enhanced bilateral ties.Proclaiming the two countries to be important partners sharing common values, the minister emphasized the need for close communication and cooperation in diverse fields to swiftly improve relations to the benefit of both sides.Noting active dialogue already underway between diplomatic authorities in Seoul and Tokyo, Park said parliamentary exchange should also be facilitated.In response, the four-member Japanese delegation promised efforts to enhance bilateral ties.