Assembly Speaker Meets with Visiting Top Chinese Legislator

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo held talks with China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, in Seoul on Friday and proposed a three-way meeting of the parliamentary speakers of South Korea, China and Japan.In a joint press conference after talks with Beijing's third-highest-ranking official, Kim said that he made the proposal as South Korea currently serves as the chair of the three nations' summit meeting.In response, Li, who heads the standing committee of China's powerful legislature, the National People's Congress, said he will seriously consider the proposal, adding that China also hopes to communicate with Japan at an early date.Kim said the two sides agreed on the need to strengthen coordination to boost high-level exchanges and that the parliaments of the two nations should serve as priming water to ensure future-oriented bilateral relations.Kim also mentioned cultural and media exchanges as the fastest and most effective way to bridge differences between the Korean and Chinese people, especially among the younger generation.The Chinese official said Seoul and Beijing must play an active role to bring about a political resolution to issues regarding the Korean Peninsula and agreed to handle sensitive matters in the spirit of upholding respect for each other's key interests.