Former Seongman Mayor Eun Su-mi was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of bribery and abuse of power.The Suwon District Court on Friday handed down the sentence, along with a ten million won fine and a separate forfeiture of 46-point-seven million won. Eun was detained immediately after the sentencing.The former mayor's policy advisor, only identified by the surname Park, was sentenced to four months in prison on charges of bribery, while her secretary received a six-month prison term suspended for two years.In December last year, Eun was convicted of providing special favors to a police officer in 2018 while in office in return for receiving insider information about a police investigation into her alleged breach of a political funding law.The former mayor said that she plans to file an appeal against the ruling.