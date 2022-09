Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases dropped to the 40-thousand range as the outbreak continues to subside.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 43-thousand-457 infections were reported throughout Friday raising the country's cumulative caseload to around 24-point-36 million.The tally is down by some 84 hundred from the previous day.The government said Friday that case numbers, which increased after the Chuseok holiday, are gradually on a downward trend, indicating a pandemic response is feasible without social distancing.Also in a Friday briefing, head of the nation's advisory committee on infectious diseases Jung Ki-suck, suggested a possible end to COVID-19 in six months' time and called for discussions to begin a transition to an everyday life response system.