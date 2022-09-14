Vice FM: US Affirms Updated Extended Deterrence Pledge

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong said that Seoul has confirmed the U.S. pledge for a stronger and updated extended deterrence during high-level dialogue held in Washington on Friday for the first time in nearly five years.Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG), Cho said both sides shared concern over the security situation on the Korean Peninsula amid signs of a possible nuclear test by North Korea and the regime's latest legislation authorizing a preemptive nuclear strike.He said the two sides agreed that North Korea will face an "overwhelming and decisive" response if it carries out any attack including the use of nuclear weapons.Cho said the U.S. has promised to mobilize a full range of capabilities including nuclear, conventional and missile defense to defend South Korea.The allies also agreed to hold the EDSCG annually for which working-level talks will be held in the first half of next year. Cho stressed the significance of having regularized the consultation group dialogue.During the latest session held for four and a half hours Friday morning, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly stopped by to offer encouragement.