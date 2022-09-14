Yoon Embarks on Trip to Britain, US, Canada

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has embarked on a seven-day overseas trip to Britain, the United States and Canada.President Yoon and his entourage left for Britain at around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday aboard Air Force One from the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam.The president, accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, is scheduled to arrive in London on Sunday afternoon and attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II set for Monday at Westminster Hall.Yoon will then travel to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and hold summits on the sidelines.The president will deliver a keynote speech at the UN on Tuesday outlining his vision for expanding global solidarity among countries sharing the values of freedom.He is also expected to hold summit talks with the leaders of the United States and Japan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.Wrapping up his schedule at the UN, Yoon will travel to Ottawa for a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 23, as the two sides celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.