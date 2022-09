Photo : KBS News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored three goals in one match, ending his goal drought this season.In a match against Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, Son came off the bench in the second half and fired three goals in a span of just 13 minutes. Tottenham won 6-2.Son entered the game in the 59th minute when his team was leading 3-2. He curled two shots into the top corner and completed his 13-minute hat-trick with a strike in the 86th.The sensational hat-trick ended his goal drought this season, He scored no goals in six Premier League matches and two UEFA Champions League matches.After the match, Son was voted the "Man of the Match," securing 75-point-eight percent of the votes in an online Premier League poll.