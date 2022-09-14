Brother of Slain S. Korean Official Meets Parents of Warmbier

Photo : KBS News

The brother of a South Korean fisheries official who was shot to death by North Korean troops two years ago has met with the parents of the late American student Otto Warmbier, who died soon after his release from imprisonment in the North.Rep. Ha Hae-keung of the ruling People Power Party posted a photo of the meeting on his Facebook account on Saturday, writing that they agreed to join hands to help the victims of North Korea's human rights violations.Lee Rae-jin, the brother of the slain South Korean official, Dae-jin, reportedly paid respects at the tomb of Otto Warmbier along with Ha and visited the house of the deceased parents in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday. Lee is visiting the United States since Tuesday to inform the world about his brother's death.Rep. Ha said that Warmbier's parents and he agreed to work to hold North Korea accountable for its human rights violations through judicial procedures.To that end, Ha said that he would seek a joint investigation to identify and seize North Korean assets hidden around the world in cooperation with victims whose human rights were violated by North Korea.Otto Warmbier died on June 19, 2017, soon after returning home in a coma following 17 months of captivity in North Korea.