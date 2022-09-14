Sankei: S. Korea-Japan Summit in New York Unlikely

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese newspaper said that the Tokyo government is moving toward skipping a summit between South Korea on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.Japan's Sankei Shimbun daily issued the report on Sunday quoting multiple government officials in Tokyo.Earlier, the South Korean presidential office announced that the two nations agreed to a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this week, adding that a coordination is underway to decide on a specific schedule.However, Sankei reported that the Tokyo government lodged a protest with Seoul over the announcement.The Japanese Foreign Ministry reportedly protested to Seoul that it is a matter related to trust between the two nations, asking Seoul not to announce anything that is not grounded in fact.The Japanese daily said that Japan is cautious about accepting a summit with South Korea when there is no progress in the lawsuits over Japan's wartime forced labor, forecasting the two leaders may just have a brief stand-up conversation at the UN General Assembly.