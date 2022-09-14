PPP's Ethics Committee to Discuss Additional Punishment for Suspended Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

The ethics committee of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) will hold a plenary session on Sunday to discuss a possible additional punishment for the former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok.If the committee decides to initiate the process for additional disciplinary measures for Lee on Sunday, it may impose those measures in its session set for September 28.The ethics committee said on September 1 that it respected the party lawmakers' call for additional punishment against Lee for his strong-worded criticism of the party and close aides to President Yoon Suk Yeol.The party's constitution stipulates that additional punishment should be heavier than the initial penalty.In July, the ethics committee suspended Lee from party affairs for six months for his attempt to destroy evidence in the alleged sexual services and bribery investigation. If the committee initiates the process of additional disciplinary measures, Lee is likely to face a heavier penalty than the six-month suspension.