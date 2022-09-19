Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Offers Condolences to King Charles III over Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Written: 2022-09-19 06:39:18Updated: 2022-09-19 09:07:36

Yoon Offers Condolences to King Charles III over Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol began his two-day visit to the U.K. by attending a reception for foreign dignitaries hosted by King Charles III on Sunday.

During the event at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening, Yoon offered his condolences to Charles III on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the presidential office said. The new British monarch, on his part, thanked the Korean leader for visiting the U.K. to offer his sympathies for the loss of of the King's mother, it said.

Many other global leaders and state representatives were also in attendance, including U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

The top office earlier said Yoon would seek international solidarity for freedom and peace through “natural meetings” with those global leaders.

The attendance at the reception was the first item scheduled on Yoon’s diplomatic itinerary for his seven-day overseas trip to Britain, the U.S. and Canada launched on Sunday.

Traffic conditions in London forced the president to cancel plans originally set for his first day in the U.K., such as visiting the Korean War Memorial and paying respects at Westminster Abbey where the late monarch lies in state. 

Yoon is scheduled to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II set for Monday at the Abbey accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, before traveling to New York later in the day to attend the United Nations General Assembly and hold summits on the sidelines.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >