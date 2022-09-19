Typhoon Nanmadol to Bring up to 80mm of Rain to Southern Coastal Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Up to 80 millimeters of rain will drench southern and eastern regions on Monday as Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to pass close to the Korean Peninsula on Monday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, 20 to 80 millimeters of precipitation is in store for the eastern part of Gangwon Province, the coastal areas of Gyeongsang provinces and the northeastern mountainous parts of North Gyeongsang Province on Monday.Some of those regions will be hit by a heavy rain of 30 millimeters per hour at times, possibly accompanied by gusts and even thunder and lightning.Strong winds of up to 35 millimeters per second will affect Gyeongsang’s coastal areas until Monday afternoon while Jeju will see wind blowing at 15 to 25 millimeters per second.The KMA predicted the season’s 14th tropical storm system will pass near Daegu at 11 a.m. on Monday before moving past Pohang at noon and Ulleung Island at 5 p.m.