Rival Parties to Clash as Parliament Opens Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin a four-day interpellation session on Monday.With Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and some of the closest Cabinet members to President Yoon Suk Yeol expected to attend the opening-day questioning sessions on political affairs, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will likely interrogate them on the early missteps and controversial policies of the Yoon administration.Unification minister Kwon Young-se, interior minister Lee Sang-min and justice minister Han Dong-hoon are among the other government representatives who will attend the Monday sessions.The DP is likely to assail the administration over the lack of preparations for recent fatal floods and typhoons, including the heavy downpours that resulted in over ten fatalities in the Seoul metropolitan areas last month, along with the controversies surrounding the presidential office and First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The main opposition is also expected to criticize the government for reversing the previous Moon Jae-in administration’s push to curtail the prosecution's investigative rights as a part of prosecution reform.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), meanwhile, plans to use the parliamentary session to highlight policy missteps under the previous government.