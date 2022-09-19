Top Office Issues 'No Comment' on Reports of Yoon-Kishida Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has declined to comment on Japanese media reports that a South Korea-Japan summit this week is unlikely.A senior presidential official accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol during his three-nation tour said that the office officially has “no comment” on the matter when fielding related questions from reporters in London on Sunday evening.A question about whether there was any change to the top office’s prospect of arranging the summit was met with a denial by the official, who added that further explanations and conclusions will be provided later.On Sunday, Japan's Sankei Shimbun said Tokyo is leaning toward skipping a summit between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.The report came after the South Korean presidential office announced that the two nations agreed to hold the summit in New York, adding that coordination is underway to decide on a specific schedule. The Sankei said that the Tokyo government lodged a protest with Seoul over the announcement.