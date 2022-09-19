ASF Case Confirmed in Pig Farm in Gangwon Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine authorities are on alert after confirming a case of African swine fever(ASF) at a pig farm in Gangwon Province.The ASF Central Disaster Management Headquarters under the agriculture ministry made the confirmation following an analysis of samples from the farm in Chuncheon City by the Gangwon Veterinary Service Laboratory. The investigation was prompted by the farmer’s report to authorities that he had come across the carcasses of some of his pigs.The disaster management agency plans to cull all livestock on the farm, some seven-thousand pigs, to prevent the spread of the virus that is fatal to animals.Authorities immediately conducted emergency quarantine measures, including disinfecting the farm and issuing a 24-hour standstill of movement on all pig farms and slaughterhouses in Gangwon Province from 2 a.m. Monday.The latest report comes roughly a month after ASF was detected at a pig farm in the same province, which saw all 56-hundred pigs on that farm culled.