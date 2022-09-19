Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 20,000 Range

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below the 20-thousand range as the outbreak continues to subside.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 19-thousand-407 infections were reported throughout Sunday, raising the country's cumulative caseload to around 24-point-41 million.The tally is down by more than 15-thousand from the previous day and is the lowest to be posted since July 11 when COVID-19 cases began to resurge.Compared to last Monday, the last day of the Chuseok holidays, the daily number of cases slipped by more than 17-thousand, and by some 18-thousand compared to two weeks ago.Of the new cases reported on Monday, 289 were imported.The number of seriously or critically ill patients rose by 19 from the previous day to 508, climbing above 500 just three days after falling below the mark.Sunday reported 39 deaths, raising the death toll to 27-thousand-867. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients nationwide remains below 30 percent.