66 Flights Grounded as Typhoon Nanmadol Approaches Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

As Typhoon Nanmadol drew closer to neighboring Japan, a number of flights and ferry services in South Korea have also seen disruptions.The Korea Airports Corporation said a total of 66 flights were canceled at nine airports as of 10 a.m. Monday, including 23 at Gimpo International Airport and 23 at Gimhae International Airport, with more cancellations possible depending on weather conditions.Operations of all 160 coastal passenger ships on 101 domestic routes are also being limited as the 14th typhoon of the season nears the area.Other modes of transportation were also impacted, with the Korea Railroad Corporation either suspending or adjusting operations for 34 trains from 9 a.m.The Korea Expressway Corporation is operating under an emergency system and reviewing facilities vulnerable to strong winds and torrential rain while patrolling major highways.The corporation urged drivers to drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other cars as large amounts of rainfall and strong winds are expected.