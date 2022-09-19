Ex-Emergency Cmte. Chair Joo Ho-young Elected as PPP's New Floor Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

Three weeks after a court order removed ruling People Power Party Rep. Joo Ho-young as interim party chief, he has been elected as the party's new floor leader.The five-term lawmaker won 61 of the votes cast by 106 Assembly members on Monday, besting the 42 won by two-term Rep. Lee Yong-ho.Joo will serve the remaining term of former floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, which runs through April.While the new floor leader must contend with the main opposition Democratic Party and its parliamentary supermajority in legislative negotiations, Joo must also help the party overcome an ongoing internal strife.Joo's duties as chair of an emergency leadership committee were suspended on Aug. 26 when an injunction filed by former leader Lee Jun-seok was accepted by the court.Should the courts effectively accept Lee's latest injunction to suspend the current emergency steering committee and its chief Chung Jin-suk, Joo's election would also be nullified.The vote on Monday adds to the list of parliamentary leadership positions held by Joo, including a stint two years ago as party floor leader and an earlier chairmanship of the parliamentary intelligence committee.