Military to Sternly Respond to Any Violation of 2018 Joint Military Pact by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The military said it will robustly respond to any violation by North Korea of the two sides' military agreement signed on September 19, 2018.Marking the fourth anniversary of the agreement on Monday, defense ministry deputy spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik called for mutual adherence to the declaration designed to diffuse cross-border tensions and establish trust.Asked about any particular military movements north of the border on the anniversary of the document's signing, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak said the military is closely monitoring the situation following the North Korean military's summer training while also maintaining its readiness posture.However, the JCS spokesperson had no additional information regarding preparations by the regime for a military parade ahead of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party on October 10.