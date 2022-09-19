KMA: Typhoon Nanmadol Passed Nearest Point to Korean Peninsula This Morning

Photo : Korea Meteorological Administration

Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol passed its nearest point to the Korean Peninsula on Monday morning.According to the Korean Meteorological Administration(KMA), as of 10:00 a.m., the year's 14th typhoon was over waters 300 kilometers north-northeast of Japan's Kagoshima, traveling at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.The location marked the storm’s closest position to the Korean Peninsula, with the center some 200 kilometers from the southeastern port city of Busan. It was 210 and 240 kilometers from the cities of Ulsan and Tongyeong, respectively.The KMA forecast Nanmadol to continue affecting the country's eastern and southeastern coasts through Monday afternoon, with a maximum instantaneous wind speed of up to 35 meters per second and up to 30 millimeters of rain per hour.However, all typhoon alerts on the ground have been lifted, with alerts only remaining at sea.One person has so far been injured due to the typhoon when a plant pot fell at a subway station in Busan on Sunday. About 830 people temporarily evacuated in Busan, Ulsan and the Gyeongsang provinces.