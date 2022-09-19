Minor Justice Party Adopts Resolution to Recreate Party by 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor progressive Justice Party has adopted a resolution to comprehensively rebuild the party under a new name and identity by 2023.Passed unanimously during the party's convention held at the National Assembly on Saturday, the resolution is the culmination of work by an emergency steering committee, formed after the party's crushing defeat in the June 1 local elections.The rebranded party will present an “alternative society model”, the Justice Party said, as it develops into a party with a clear identity that stands in solidarity with the working class and pursues policy reforms.The party will open candidate registration for leadership positions from September 27 to 28, with voting set to be held from October 14 through October 19.The party's reform proposal involving a mass resignation of all five of its lawmakers holding proportional representation seats was rejected in a referendum earlier this month.