Mobility Roadmap Unveiled, 'Level 4' Autonomous Vehicles Aimed by 2027

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea may soon see autonomous buses and the commercialization of "highly automated" Level Four vehicles on its roads.According to a mobility innovation roadmap released by the transport ministry on Monday, the country intends to become the world's third to commercialize "conditionally automated" Level Three vehicles, following Japan and Germany, by the end of the year.Aiming to introduce autonomous buses by 2025, the ministry says it will then pursue the commercialization of Level Four autonomous vehicles by 2027.To achieve this goal, the government will overhaul existing transportation systems and set up safety standards and insurance programs within two years.Level Three autonomous vehicles can perform most driving functions without human interference but require some human input, while Level Four vehicles are able to drive autonomously on mapped roads. Level Five vehicles are fully capable of operating independently on all terrains.Urban air mobility services are also on the list of related technologies to be launched from 2025, providing courier and cargo transportation services.