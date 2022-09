Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has signed an export agreement with Poland to send its FA-50 light combat aircraft to the Central European country.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), the deal for 48 FA-50 jets was signed last Friday between Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI), the country's only aircraft maker, and the Polish Armament Agency.The "executive" contract, worth three billion U.S. dollars or around four trillion won, is a follow-up to a "framework" contract signed between the two sides in late July.KAI is now the third South Korean firm to sign such a contract with Poland this year after Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Defense inked deals to send 180 K-2 battle tanks and 212 K-9 self-propelled howitzers, respectively, in a transaction worth a cumulative five-point-76 billion dollars.