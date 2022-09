Photo : YONHAP News

With two months left until the 2022 Qatar World Cup, South Korea's men’s national football team have gathered to prepare for their final test stages.The national team, led by coach Paulo Bento, met on Monday afternoon at the Paju National Football Center for a training session ahead of the team's upcoming friendlies.Players plying their trade in European leagues, including Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and RCD Mallorca’s Lee Kang-in, were expected to join later in the day or on Tuesday.The home matches against Costa Rica on September 23 and Cameroon on September 27 are considered Bento’s last opportunity to decide on a final 26-man roster and strategize for a tough group stage.The Taeguk Warriors are set to make their tenth straight World Cup appearance in November, taking on Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in Group H.