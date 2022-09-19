Top Office: Yoon Will Sign Book of Condolence after Queen's Funeral

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will sign the Book of Condolence in memory of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II right after attending her state funeral on Monday.Senior presidential press secretary Kim Eun-hye explained on Monday that heads of state who arrived earlier on Sunday afternoon were able to sign the book, while those who arrived after 2 p.m. Sunday were arranged to do so on Monday.Yoon originally planned to visit Westminster Hall in London, where the queen's coffin was enshrined, and sign the book on Sunday. The top office, however, said that plan was canceled, citing difficult traffic conditions.Secretary Kim dismissed some speculations by local media that President Yoon was treated poorly by British officials with the rescheduled signing, saying the British royal family provided a vehicle and assigned additional security personnel for Yoon and his wife.Emphasizing that the president was treated with respect, she said the focus of the day should be on the mourning and that unconfirmed reports should not be used for domestic political fighting.