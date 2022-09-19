US Carrier Strike Group to Visit S. Korea Friday for Joint Drills

A U.S. carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week for joint exercises with the South Korean Navy.According to the Navy on Monday, the strike group comprising three vessels -- the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Barry Aegis-equipped destroyer and the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser -- is set to arrive at a naval base in Busan on Friday.It marks the first visit to South Korea by a U.S. carrier strike group since October 2018 when the country held an international fleet review on Jeju Island.The group was initially scheduled to arrive on Thursday, but the arrival was delayed to Friday due to Typhoon Nanmadol.The Navy explained that the visit is part of follow-up measures to the agreement between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their May summit to deploy U.S. strategic assets in a timely and coordinated manner.The Navies of the two nations plan to conduct a combined maritime exercise soon in South Korea's eastern waters to bolster their military readiness posture.