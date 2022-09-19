Police Disclose Identity of Stalking Subway Murder Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have disclosed the identity of a man accused of killing his female co-worker at a subway women's bathroom in Seoul.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday identified the suspect as 31-year-old Jeon Joo-hwan and disclosed a photo of his face following a police committee's decision.Jeon, an employee of the Seoul Metro, allegedly stabbed his co-worker in her 20s to death in a restroom at Sindang Station on Seoul Metro Line Two last Wednesday. It was a day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking and harassment against the victim.The police committee said it decided to disclose the suspect's identity in light of the graveness and cruelty of the crime, the suspect's acknowledgment of his crime and sufficient evidence.The committee added the decision was made also in consideration of public interest, such as the effect of preventing similar crimes.