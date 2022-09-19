Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II Held; Pres. Yoon in Attendance

Written: 2022-09-19 20:38:09Updated: 2022-09-20 09:21:50

State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II Held; Pres. Yoon in Attendance

Photo : KBS News

The state funeral of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II was held on Monday morning in London.
 
The funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey with about two thousand people in attendance, including President Yoon Suk Yeol and some 500 state heads and royals.
 
On Sunday, President Yoon paid tribute to the queen during a state event for foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III.
 
The president told the king he would always remember the queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch,who devoted her life as a guardian of peace and freedom and said that the South Korean people also mourn her passing.
 
Yoon also congratulated King Charles on his ascension to the British throne.
 
The next stop for President Yoon on his three-nation tour is the United States, where he will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and hold summit talks on the sidelines.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >