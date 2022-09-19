State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II Held; Pres. Yoon in Attendance

Photo : KBS News

The state funeral of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II was held on Monday morning in London.The funeral service began at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey with about two thousand people in attendance, including President Yoon Suk Yeol and some 500 state heads and royals.On Sunday, President Yoon paid tribute to the queen during a state event for foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III.The president told the king he would always remember the queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch,who devoted her life as a guardian of peace and freedom and said that the South Korean people also mourn her passing.Yoon also congratulated King Charles on his ascension to the British throne.The next stop for President Yoon on his three-nation tour is the United States, where he will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and hold summit talks on the sidelines.