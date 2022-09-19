Industry Minister to Visit US over Inflation Reduction Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang will visit the United States this week to address the exclusion of South Korean-made electric vehicles from tax incentives under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act(IRA).According to the industry ministry, Lee will visit Washington D.C. on Tuesday and Wednesday.The minister will meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and members of Congress to convey Seoul's concerns about the IRA.He will also seek assurances from Washington that South Korean businesses in the U.S. will not be affected by the U.S.' move to protect its domestic biotechnology and biomanufacturing industry with a related executive order signed by President Joe Biden last Monday.Lee’s visit comes on the heels of a series of trips to the U.S. by senior South Korean officials to discuss Seoul's concerns about the new law, including a visit earlier this month by trade minister Ahn Duk-geun.