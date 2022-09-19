Tuesday's Interpellation Session to Focus on Diplomacy, Unifiation, Security

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s interpellation session will continue on Tuesday, covering government policies on foreign affairs, unification and security.On the second day of the four-day questioning sessions, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong, unification minister Kwon Young-se and defense minister Lee Jong-sup will field questions from lawmakers.The rival parties are expected to clash over incidents involving North Korea, including the 2020 death of a South Korean fisheries official killed by the North and the controversial deportation of North Korean fishermen in 2019.The prime minister and the ministers are also likely to be questioned about the relocation of the Joint of Chiefs of Staff headquarters, the government response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and possible military service exemptions for K-pop band BTS.Wednesday’s interpellation session will focus on economic affairs before education, society and culture are addressed on Thursday.